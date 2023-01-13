Read full article on original website
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Georgia Tech
NC State basketball 14-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC and facing a quick turnaround after an emotional overtime home win over ranked Miami on Saturday afternoon. The win has the Pack at No. 26 in the updated Associated Press ranking. NC State is back on the road for a two-game road-stretch this week, starting Tuesday evening at Georgia Tech.
Texas Hoops: No. 7 Texas travels to No. 12 Iowa State
The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns face a huge week on the road in Big 12 play. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns (15-2, 4-1) are in Ames, Iowa tonight to take on No. 12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) in the first of two conference meetings between the two programs. It will be one of those weird portal homecomings for Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
