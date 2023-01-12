Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Labor union supporters of Hochul's top judge nominee call for fair hearing
Labor groups are at odds over supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state's top court and its judiciary system on Monday called for Justice Hector LaSalle to be given a fair hearing on Wednesday as he faces a key hurdle to confirmation. Criminal justice advocates and some labor...
nystateofpolitics.com
House oversight committee looking further into NYS unemployment fraud
Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, wrote to the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor on Friday asking for all information and data relating to fraud in the state’s unemployment insurance. The request comes a few weeks after Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced...
Comments / 0