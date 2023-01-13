ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
KITV.com

Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
KITV.com

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity

HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4 The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
