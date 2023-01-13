Read full article on original website
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
They did it! Team Waffles goes to world championship
The Team Waffles robotics team from Assets School soared when they became the fifth-ranked robotics team; they are the only team in Hawaii to rank in the top 10.
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of BYU football player killed in construction accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed in a construction accident last month. Sione Veikoso was 22-years-old and a member of the BYU Football team who was home for...
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An epic whale tale off Hawaii Island!. Crewmember Kelsi Kauhane got a video of her incredible close encounter with a humpback whale on Tuesday. “Once in a lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said. “I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally for...
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity
HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Pilots injured following plane crash near Molokai Airport
Preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states that a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokai Airport.
Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4 The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
