Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Local LB Bodie Kahoun lands offer from Virginia Tech, sets back-to-back visits
Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry Class of 2024 dual-sport standout Bodie Kahoun has already given an early verbal commitment to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech from extending a scholarship offer on the football field. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Kahoun is “very excited”...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville boys knock off Sparkman; Sparkman girls beat Huntsville in battle of Top 10 teams
A pair of top 10 Class 7A battles took place in Harvest Friday as Sparkman took on Huntsville. The Sparkman girls and Huntsville boys were victorious.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
WHNT-TV
Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation
Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
Franklin County Times
Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry
Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
WSLS
29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
YAHOO!
GBI still probing fatal shooting by police of Athens man at home on Smokey Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the “use of force” in the fatal shooting of a man by Athens-Clarke police on Jan. 7 outside a home in north Athens, a GBI agent said Friday. “We’re still going through the procedures we do for all...
