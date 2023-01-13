ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHNT-TV

Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation

Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’

Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry

Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
WSLS

29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
DANVILLE, VA

