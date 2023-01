WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.- The Purdue men's tennis team will begin the 2023 spring season by hosting the Dayton Flyers Monday, January 16th at noon inside Schwartz Tennis Center. In his first spring season with the Boilermakers, head coach Geoff Young looks to start his tenure off strong with an experienced roster mixed with some new talent. Young has brought in two freshmen, Hassan Baroudi and Mujtaba Ali-Khan, along with Daniel Labrador, a redshirt sophomore from Clemson, to help the team compete. The Boilermakers return five players from last season.

