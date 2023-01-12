BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (8-9, 2-2 MAC) will play the Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) on Tuesday evening at Alumni Arena. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ with Paul Peck and Matt Mattia covering the contest. Josh Whetzel and Bob Gaughn will be on the radio call. You can listen to the game on 1520 AM (Buffalo)/1280 AM (Rochester) or online with the Varsity App.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO