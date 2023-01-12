ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ubbulls.com

Bulls Compete in Platform Dive on Day Three of UB Diving Invite

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The University at Buffalo women's dive team wrapped up day three of the UB Diving Invite on Sunday morning. Day three of the invite showcased the platform dive. Victoria Franz finished second, with Kaylee Donovan finishing fifth and Marialis Kwak finishing sixth. Prelim Score & Placement: 213.45,...
ubbulls.com

Bulls Drop Sunday Dual to Hofstra

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo wrestling team dropped a home dual to Hofstra, 23-9, on Sunday at Alumni Arena. After winning three straight duals, it was the Bulls' second straight loss. Hofstra jumped out to an early lead and did so by winning some close matches. After...
ubbulls.com

Bulls Host Bowling Green for Tuesday Night MACtion

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (8-9, 2-2 MAC) will play the Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) on Tuesday evening at Alumni Arena. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ with Paul Peck and Matt Mattia covering the contest. Josh Whetzel and Bob Gaughn will be on the radio call. You can listen to the game on 1520 AM (Buffalo)/1280 AM (Rochester) or online with the Varsity App.
