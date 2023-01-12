Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Related
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores
GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
WXII 12
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
Crime Stoppers seeking information about man who allegedly stole drills, tried to run over business owners in Whitsett
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers is asking for information about a suspected shoplifter who also allegedly tried to hit people with his car. According to a Tweet by Guilford County Crime Stoppers, a man went into a business in Whitsett and stole five power drills. When the business owners tried to stop the suspect, […]
People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
cbs17
3 men charged with taking nearly $600K worth of merchandise from a Ross Stores warehouse in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than $500,000 worth of items from a Ross Stores distribution warehouse in Apex. “It was not your routine theft at a Ross retail store,” Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said. Hector Cardoza-Gomez,...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
Man killed while cutting trees in NC; large limb falls while victim is 30-feet up
Ricardo Busto, 36, died in the incident Saturday afternoon, police said.
WRAL
Woman charged after person overdoses on heroin in Mebane home
On Tuesday after midnight, Alamance County deputies, Haw River police and EMS responded to an overdose call in Mebane. Officers found the patient to be unconscious and was administered one dose of NARCAN prior to the arrival of EMS. The patient was evaluated by EMS after regained consciousness and was not transported to the hospital.
North Carolina offers $25,000 reward for information about 2017 killing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 killing in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. Authorities are seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. Investigators responded in June 2017 to a report of an aggravated […]
Alamance County pastor adopts children from Ukraine
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Without hesitation, Pastor Chris Hamblen and his wife Kelli decided to add to their family of three children. They adopted two more children from Ukraine with special needs. “[Kelli] said ‘I think we need to adopt these kids,'” Chris said. “I have a heart for special needs children, and it was an […]
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0