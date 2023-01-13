ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Greg Minier
3d ago

Parents should be arrested for child endangerment . They are manipulating how they want their kid to be in their eyes.

Olivia
2d ago

how are students supposed to accurately learn history then? how will schools talk about historical moments such as gay marriage or lgbt people allowed in the military? or how about how lgbt people were targeted by Nazis during WW2?

Wheeler Reed
2d ago

We do age appropriate lessons. Eventually, someone like Harvey Milk will be discussed in class in tandem with someone like MLK. Someone who fought for freedoms. Gay history is also a part of America's history. You'd think after reading these comments that teachers were teaching sex. That's not what they do (unless it's sex Ed in Jr. high which you can elect to keep YOUR child out of).

