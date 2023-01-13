Read full article on original website
Greg Minier
3d ago
Parents should be arrested for child endangerment . They are manipulating how they want their kid to be in their eyes.
Reply
6
Olivia
2d ago
how are students supposed to accurately learn history then? how will schools talk about historical moments such as gay marriage or lgbt people allowed in the military? or how about how lgbt people were targeted by Nazis during WW2?
Reply(2)
4
Wheeler Reed
2d ago
We do age appropriate lessons. Eventually, someone like Harvey Milk will be discussed in class in tandem with someone like MLK. Someone who fought for freedoms. Gay history is also a part of America's history. You'd think after reading these comments that teachers were teaching sex. That's not what they do (unless it's sex Ed in Jr. high which you can elect to keep YOUR child out of).
Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS Austin
Provision blocking Texas lawmakers passing bills for two months dates to 1870s
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas legislature reconvened last week for the much-anticipated 88th legislature. Don't expect them to pass much legislation for the next several weeks. A provision in the Texas Constitution blocks the Texas legislature from passing legislation for two months of session. The first thirty days are designed to file legislation, and the second thirty days are for committee hearings.
Texas lawmakers again crack at ‘panic alert system’ bill for school safety
For a second session in a row, Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, is introducing the ‘panic button bill’ — legislation that would require Texas schools to have alert devices with technology that immediately notify EMS, law enforcement, and other first responders in the case of an emergency.
Republicans in Texas push for suppressive voting legislation despite demographic changes
AUSTIN, TX. - In Texas, Republican lawmakers have been pushing for greater voting restrictions and harsher penalties for illegal voting. Some see the legislation as a way to suppress the votes of marginalized communities. In contrast, others argue that the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of elections and ensure fair results.
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Some 50 Texas sheriffs and numerous elected officials have attended trainings on the unsupported notion that sheriffs can single-handedly overrule state and federal law. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is now investigating.
towntalkradio.com
Operation Lone Star Expands In West Texas As Pres. Biden Ignores Crisis
Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since the launch of...
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
This Week in Texas tackles budget surplus, taxes, and start of 88th legislative session
It is opening day as the 88th legislative session begins, and ABC13 takes viewers behind the scenes with several legislators about what to expect for the next 140 days.
Texas House Speaker Says He Expects A “Tough Conversation” On Gun Debate
Correction: An earlier headline stated that the gun control debate is “coming to the Texas House floor.” No House member, not even the speaker, can guarantee that legislation will reach the House floor. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan says he is open to and is expecting a “tough...
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Bandera Bulletin
Texas Attorney General confirms investigation of indicted GOP officials
A Texas Attorney General investigation led to the indictment and arrest of the Bandera County Republican Party’s chair and treasurer last Friday. “We can confirm that OAG investigated this case but have no further comment at this time. The Bandera County District Attorney presented the case to a grand jury,” said Brent Dupre, Director of Law Enforcement of the Office of the Texas Attorney General.
texasbreaking.com
Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor
Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
Texas Mayors Unite: A Bipartisan Effort to Address Priorities for the 88th Legislature
Mayors from different political affiliations in Texas joined together on a Zoom call on Friday to lobby the state legislature. WFAA reports the group, which represents one-third of the entire population of the state, revealed their priorities for the 88th Texas legislature which just convened in Austin. They include local governance, economic development, property tax relief, better quality education, a well-trained workforce, and access to broadband technology.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
KVUE
Texas DPS now accepting applications for dispensing licenses in Compassionate Use Program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday announced that its Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for these licenses can now be submitted through the RSD's Contact Us portal, using an online application...
KSAT 12
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state’s increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
Feeder project ranks birds most-seen in Texas
Canva HARLINGEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any […]
"Far-right agenda": Fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is infecting Texas law enforcement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
Comments / 25