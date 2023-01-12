Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Scholarships Available for All Ages
The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation has announced that its 2023 Scholarship applications are now available. The deadline to submit is March 15. Students of all ages are welcome to apply for scholarships towards college classes, certificate programs, graduate level programs, and other higher education or career-training educational programs. Scholarships typically range in size from $1,000 to $15,000, depending on a student’s need and the availability of funds.
vineyardgazette.com
Lifting Up Civil Rights Leaders' Legacy of Hope and Solidarity
The walls of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center echoed hope on Friday night, as voices from many faiths and races mingled in the singing of Jewish hymns and African American spirituals. There, community leaders for racial justice gathered for an interfaith Shabbat service to honor the shared memory of...
vineyardgazette.com
Dr. Ala Stanford Talks Covid Vaccination Equity at NAACP Event
For its annual Martin Luther King Day event, the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard welcomed as keynote speaker a Philadelphia pediatrician whose Covid-19 crusade to test, vaccinate and treat people in the city’s poorest neighborhoods led to her appointment as a federal health official last year. Frustrated by the...
Comments / 0