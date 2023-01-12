LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Their first book, "Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace," was far from the end of these two Hoosier authors' writing careers. Sarah Pfleeger and Lillie Duncan, 16 and 15, respectively, wrote their previously mentioned first book throughout the second and third grades, and had it published by the fourth. That book is now available on Amazon, Books-a-Million and Barnes and Noble. Pfleeger is originally from Lafayette, but now both girls reside in Indianapolis.

