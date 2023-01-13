ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Post Register

Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Lillard nets 40, Trail Blazers complete 2-game sweep of Mavs

PORTLAND Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 40 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 140-123 on Sunday night, giving Portland consecutive wins for the first time since mid-December. It was the second game of a back-to-back between the teams. Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Kings roll past Spurs, extend winning streak to 4 games

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. “For us, we tried to match that aggression with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

