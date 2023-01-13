Read full article on original website
32-mile natural gas pipeline project in Dickson County sparks controversy
When these neighbors say they have safety concerns about a new 32-mile gas pipeline project in Dickson County, it's because some of them have seen it go horribly before.
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
WSMV
Mandatory water restrictions in Clarksville after water main break
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville residents are under mandatory water restrictions while utility crews work to repair a water main break. There is a 30-inch water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Crews are on site making repairs. Mark Riggins, general manager...
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Outdoor string lights spark house fire in Clarksville
A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred at a home in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
WSMV
Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
Three Middle TN cities among hottest ZIP codes of 2022: report
It's no surprise that affordability remained a top concern among prospective homebuyers as mortgage rates spiked in 2022, but you still might may have a tough time guessing last year's "hottest" ZIP codes, according to one study.
wgnsradio.com
RCSO Investigation Shuts-Down I-24 Sunday PM
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
wgnsradio.com
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!
(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro and MTE finalize “property swap” for planned parkland and economic development prospects
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the “property swap” with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) on Jan. 4, 2023, for land along Veterans Parkway that includes a proposed park in the western portion of Murfreesboro. “We are pleased to finalize the exchange of land that serves...
wgnsradio.com
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The European firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of...
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
WSMV
No explosive devices found after Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, THP investigate on I-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident on Interstate 24 on Sunday evening. Interstate 24 between South Church Street, Buchanan Road, and Epps Mill Road was closed for the investigation. Officials were called to the scene after there were reports an out-of-state driver had...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating shooting in Madison neighborhood
One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
WSMV
Murfreesboro marches in celebration of MLK on street named in his honor
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since it was renamed, nearly 1,000 people marched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in celebration of the civil rights hero’s birthday on Monday. The street name was changed from Mercury Boulevard in 2021, but snow prompted the cancellation of...
