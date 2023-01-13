Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Headlined By Derrick Rose
The Phoenix Suns have sunk in the Western Conference standings with Devin Booker sidelined due to injury. They clearly need to get active ahead of the NBA trade deadline to improve. Chris Paul no longer appears to be the All-NBA caliber guard he was when he first joined the Suns....
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine
The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
Larry Nance Jr., CJ McCollum unite as NBA teammates with local ties: '330 vs. everybody'
CLEVELAND — When Larry Nance Jr. and CJ McCollum join forces in shooting competitions against some of their New Orleans Pelicans teammates, the duo is not shy about flaunting its Northeast Ohio roots. “We'll go 330 versus everybody else,” Nance told the Beacon Journal. Yes, Nance and McCollum...
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Headlined By DeMar DeRozan
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a successful NBA title run, but they could use some help at the trade deadline in order to defend it. Stephen Curry is relied on significantly to set the tone for the Warriors’ offense. His shooting gravity is instrumental in putting the defense out of rotation to create needed advantages for his teammates. What if he had more of a creator on the wing?
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Kyle Lowry
We’re not saying point guard is the most important position in NBA basketball. That would be too bold of a claim. Still, if we had to pick a position…. The point guard is responsible for controlling a team’s flow. They’re the orchestrator of the offense. Even with the league trending towards score-first point guards, that holds true.
This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
The recent history of the Brooklyn Nets has been a wild ride. They’ve been at the forefront of NBA trade rumors for years, but they appear to be legitimate contenders. James Harden requested a trade. That’s a good starting point – depending on which trade request you’re referring to.
This Blazers-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
The NBA’s trade market has its buyers and its sellers. Normally, it’s not hard to tell which category a team will fall into. Contending teams buy, and rebuilding teams sell. At the same time, it isn’t always that simple. Some teams don’t look like contenders, but they’ll...
This Hornets-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
At this point in the NBA season, teams know what they need. At least, they’d better. After all, the trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Soon enough, teams won’t be able to fulfill whatever needs they may have. The Phoenix Suns may have more than one need. This team...
NBA Scout Urges Rockets To Sign Kemba Walker
The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on Kemba Walker after the season had already begun. The NBA veteran had been waiting for his next opportunity after Thanksgiving, a sign of a genuine lack of interest in his services. It’s not that Walker can’t step onto the court and provide an...
This Kings-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
When something holds true for long enough, it’s easy to assume it’ll never change. There are some prime examples of this in the NBA. One plus one equals two. It always will. We don’t need to worry about that one. On the other hand, everything isn’t that simple. Frankly, hardly anything is.
For Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter, comfortability translates to newfound success
If University of Akron forward Sammy Hunter continues on his current trajectory, coach John Groce will owe another player on his roster a significant thank you. Hunter and UA guard Garvin Clarke shared some time together on The Bahamas National team, for which they competed in the Central American and Caribbean Games.
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By Terry Rozier
Whether the Los Angeles Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career. James can’t be traded midseason after signing a contract extension, so the situation is stuck without a midseason move to improve the roster.
Thunder Land Celtics’ Jaylen Brown In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve got to love a blockbuster trade. How could you not? Even if your team isn’t involved, a huge deal is just intriguing. If you love the league, you love to imagine how its best players will look in different situations.
This Magic-Raptors Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.
Sometimes, it’s not a matter of where you are. It’s more a matter of which direction you’re heading in. NBA teams can be viewed in the same light. If you’re trending upward, you’ve got reason to hope. That’s a better situation than one where you’re trending downward – even if you’re on a higher level, to begin with.
Cavaliers’ Bold 3-Team Trade Plans For Jazz Guard Malik Beasley
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played to the level they would have hoped they’d be at after making the trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in the NBA offseason. Now, the goal is to solidify their supporting cast to make a deep run in the playoffs. It’s become clear that...
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks have been a focus of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks after a disappointing start to their 2022-23 campaign. Could the Los Angeles Lakers capitalize with a potential deal?. It seems that wherever Collins goes, NBA trade rumors follow him at this point. The Hawks are motivated...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0