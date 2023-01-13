ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine

The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Headlined By DeMar DeRozan

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a successful NBA title run, but they could use some help at the trade deadline in order to defend it. Stephen Curry is relied on significantly to set the tone for the Warriors’ offense. His shooting gravity is instrumental in putting the defense out of rotation to create needed advantages for his teammates. What if he had more of a creator on the wing?
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Kyle Lowry

We’re not saying point guard is the most important position in NBA basketball. That would be too bold of a claim. Still, if we had to pick a position…. The point guard is responsible for controlling a team’s flow. They’re the orchestrator of the offense. Even with the league trending towards score-first point guards, that holds true.
This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

The recent history of the Brooklyn Nets has been a wild ride. They’ve been at the forefront of NBA trade rumors for years, but they appear to be legitimate contenders. James Harden requested a trade. That’s a good starting point – depending on which trade request you’re referring to.
NBA Scout Urges Rockets To Sign Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on Kemba Walker after the season had already begun. The NBA veteran had been waiting for his next opportunity after Thanksgiving, a sign of a genuine lack of interest in his services. It’s not that Walker can’t step onto the court and provide an...
This Magic-Raptors Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.

Sometimes, it’s not a matter of where you are. It’s more a matter of which direction you’re heading in. NBA teams can be viewed in the same light. If you’re trending upward, you’ve got reason to hope. That’s a better situation than one where you’re trending downward – even if you’re on a higher level, to begin with.
