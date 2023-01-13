Pitkin County commissioners, now more than ever you need to think about the future. The future of transportation to anyone who isn’t asleep is electric. My favorite electric Vertical TakeOff/Landing, eVTOL, jet is the German Lilium. With acoustic liners inside their Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust jets, they are quieter than fossil fuel jet engines and with zero global warming exhaust, they can displace the current lineup of fossil fuel pigs at our airport. Time to put on your thinking caps.

1 DAY AGO