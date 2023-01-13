ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild card weekend: Bills survive, advance with win against Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It wasn't easy for the Buffalo Bills in their AFC wild card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. In the end, though, they did enough to get the win. A 34-31 victory at Highmark Stadium extended their season by another week, with the opponent, time, and date yet to be determined.
