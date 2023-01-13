ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

State Representative Mike Hoadley sworn in

LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of Au Gres, announced his House office in Lansing is open to help serve people in the 99th House District after his swearing in on January 11. Hoadley is in his first term as a state representative. He previously served as the mayor...
LANSING, MI

