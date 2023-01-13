ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

STORM UPDATE: Lake Martin area begins road to recovery

A week after a small tornado caused damage in Tallapoosa County, the county and Lake Martin area are facing cleanup from another severe storm. A tornado-warned storm caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County. That same storm is responsible for severely damaging Selma, Alabama, and killing at least seven people in Autauga County before entering Elmore County, then Coosa County and finally Tallapoosa County.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

STORM UPDATE: Lake Martin area trying to assess damage from storm

A tornado-warned storm has caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County. According to Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the areas impacted the most at the moment are Highway 63 South, Cedar Creek Road, the Eagle Creek area and areas East of the River Bridge in Tallapoosa County.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy