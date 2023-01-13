A week after a small tornado caused damage in Tallapoosa County, the county and Lake Martin area are facing cleanup from another severe storm. A tornado-warned storm caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County. That same storm is responsible for severely damaging Selma, Alabama, and killing at least seven people in Autauga County before entering Elmore County, then Coosa County and finally Tallapoosa County.

