Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
hypebeast.com
'TAGGED' Dives Into J Balvin's Collection of Contemporary Art and Figurines
While primarily known for making beat-banging and feel-good reggaeton tunes, J Balvin’s influence permeates through other areas of culture such as fashion, footwear and art. His collaborative portfolio runs the gamut of industry figures and brands such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Jordan Brand and Guess. And outside of being a musical talent and designer, he’s also developed a love for collecting contemporary art and figurines, and Hypebeast has dove deeper into the Latino mogul’s art affinity in this latest TAGGED series episode.
hypebeast.com
BVLGARI Releases Limited Edition Watch With BLACKPINK’S Lisa
Italian watchmaker BVLGARI has teamed up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa for a limited edition timepiece. The eye-catching steel and rose gold piece appears with BVLGARI’s signature engraved bezel. But what makes the piece stand out is its multicolored face with shades of green, blue and purple alongside a circle of diamond hour markers. Additionally, the piece’s rose gold crown is finished off with cabochon-cut rubellite.
hypebeast.com
Hermès Reinterprets the H08 Watch in Rose Gold and Titanium
The latest additions to Hermés’ H08 watch series come in a rose gold and titanium build, boasting sporty appeal and urban sophistication. First unveiled in 2021, the H08 model is the luxurious Maison’s first attempt at crafting a men’s timepiece. Since then, Hermés has launched several iterations of the watch, from black with gray, Titanium Blue, to a limited-edition rendition with taxi yellow accents.
hypebeast.com
Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Joins Forces for Grail Watch 4 Collaboration
Alain Silberstein has unveiled the fourth rendition of the Grail Watch, and joining the Master of the Squiggles this time round is French watch brand Bell & Ross. The Grail Watch 4 collection sees three new 42mm watches in Silberstein’s hallmarked aesthetics paired with Bell & Ross’ square cases spanning a BR 03-92 “Klub 22” time-only model, a BR 03-92 “Krono 22” chronograph, and a BR 03-92 “Marine 22” diving watch. All of which is composed of black ceramic, complete with matching rubber straps that spotlight the unique dial design adorned with primary colors and bold shapes.
hypebeast.com
Richardson Updates Its Signature Incense Burner in New Hues
Streetwear brand Richardson is no stranger to incorporating outlandish details into its products, with one of the loudest in its arsenal being the signature incense burner. Now, the handmade phallic piece has received a color update. Blending the ordinary and the eccentric, the handmade ceramic incense burner was inspired by...
hypebeast.com
Nostalgic British Subcultures Dominate Aries' SS23 Collection
U.K. native label Aries is gearing up to debut its all-new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which takes a nostalgic look at British subcultures in every stage and investigates their impact on current affairs in the country. Now, Aries kicks off 2023 by taking a walk through London to explore forgotten subcultural...
hypebeast.com
Carrots and Freddie Gibbs Launch "Rabbits" Sublabel
Carrots and American rapper Freddie Gibbs have officially co-launched a new brand under the Carrots umbrella titled “Rabbits,” launching their first capsule over the weekend. Arrive in the debut series are a range of short and long-sleeve graphic tees displaying the new Rabbits logos and screen-printed cartoon illustrations...
hypebeast.com
From Baguette-Shaped Bags to Skin-Showing Knitwear, This Is FENDI FW23's Vision of Luxury
After teaming up with Tiffany & Co, Marc Jacobs, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Porter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic FENDI Baguette Bag as part of the Resort 2023 show, Silvia Venturini Fendi had a tall order to follow up on with the debut of her Fall/Winter 2023‘s menswear collection.
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Drops Visual for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
The Weeknd has released an accompanying music video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” his Swedish House Mafia and Simon Franglen-produced theme song for James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual features clips of the The Weeknd and scenes...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP Builds On Its Workwear Classics for SS23
Carhartt WIP has offered a first look at its upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection, delivering a fresh selection of versatile contemporary workwear following its highly-anticipated collaboration with Marni. This season’s selections build on the label’s tried and tested classics such as new takes on the Michigan Coats found in vibrant hues...
hypebeast.com
Missoni Introduces a New Mold for FW23
A new era is coming for the Missoni man. Since its founding, the Italian label has centered on expanding the capacity of knitwear – revealing multicolored patchwork constructions alongside timeless and colorfully muted pieces. Either way, each year has added to the mold of Missoni and what it’s able to set forth. Now the label is expanding its menswear craft with the new Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
Perrelet Refreshes the Turbine Carbon Watch With Two New Colorways
Perrelet has announced two new iterations for its Turbine Carbon watch collection, a fairly new line that was introduced back in 2022. The two new colorways, Midnight Blue and Forest Green update the timepiece with a sporty yet sophisticated appeal. Presented in a 44mm case, the new Turbine Carbon features...
hypebeast.com
Fans Claim New 'Fortnite' Skin Is Ripping off 'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure'
As Epic Games reveals and rotate out Fortnite skins regularly, a number of their releases tend to go unnoticed. This applies differently to the game’s recently announced original skin, Hana, which has been called out for its uncanny resemblance to Jolyne Cujoh from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.
hypebeast.com
The Upcoming Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color
If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the Brain Dead x. ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and...
hypebeast.com
Din Djarin Faces the Consequences of His Actions in Official Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season Three
Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Mandalorian season three. The two-minute visual promises an action-packed season for the famed Star Wars series, which will see Pedro Pascal’s Mando/Din Djarin inch closer to his day of reckoning as he travels to Mandalore so that he receive forgiveness for his “transgressions.” Meanwhile, Grogu’s power grows stronger as the days pass, and they are forced to face both old and new enemies along the way.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Reportedly Delaying Three Disney+ Shows Until 2024 and Possibly 2025
Marvel is embarking on its fifth phase of the MCU, however, it appears that a new report from The Direct has indicated a major delay with three of its Disney+ series that were set to arrive this year. A Reddit post on r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers has reported from sources that the second...
hypebeast.com
SZA Drops Four-Track Bundle for "Kill Bill"
SZA has shared a four-track bundle for her hit single, “Kill Bill.”. The pack features the original version of the song that appears in her latest album, SOS, along its with sped up, instrumental and vocals-only versions. It arrives shortly after the release of the track’s Christian Breslauer-directed music video, which featured a cameo from Kill Bill actress Vivica A. Fox and sees SZA taking revenge on a lover who attempts finish her off.
hypebeast.com
New Balance’s Staple Silhouettes Land in Refined 2023 Lunar New Year Pack
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, New Balance releases its annual Lunar New Year pack that arrives with an assortment of designs subtly inspired by the woodland animal. This year, New Balance introduces four of its iconic silhouettes to the collection including the 550, 574, 2002R and last year’s collab favorite – the 9060. In an ode to the multifaceted characteristics of a rabbit, each model is crafted with alternative designs encouraging sneakerheads to embrace their unique style profiles.
Comments / 0