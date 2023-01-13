Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Mandalorian season three. The two-minute visual promises an action-packed season for the famed Star Wars series, which will see Pedro Pascal’s Mando/Din Djarin inch closer to his day of reckoning as he travels to Mandalore so that he receive forgiveness for his “transgressions.” Meanwhile, Grogu’s power grows stronger as the days pass, and they are forced to face both old and new enemies along the way.

