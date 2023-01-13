ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a freezing Saturday morning for many across the mountains, some seeing more snow than others. Some snow showers continued to impact higher elevations near the Tennessee border Saturday morning. Some snow showers spilled out into the French Broad River valley and that will continue into the early afternoon. While snow showers are spilling into valley areas, including Asheville, any accumulation will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO