Buncombe County, NC

NC college becomes first 'BearWise' recognized campus in the U.S.

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WLOS) — A college campus in North Carolina's high country has been officially recognized for taking proactive actions to avoid conflicts with bears. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced earlier in January that biologists with its department had recognized Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk as the first BearWise campus in the United States.
BANNER ELK, NC
Top local stories we are following today

A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Blue Ridge Community College hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.
FLAT ROCK, NC
First responders blazing new trail with fire engine party bus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local first responders are setting the downtown Asheville scene on ‘fire’. Technically retired, Tanker 364 is now blazing a new trail in western North Carolina. It’s not your typical fire engine anymore. Tanker 364 has been transformed into the ‘Hot Zone Party Fire Engine' – the brainchild of Terry Whitaker and Dakota Andrews.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
While fuel prices inch up, diesel continues to drop, GasBuddy reports

Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Many across the mountains wake up to snow flurries and freezing temperatures on Saturday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a freezing Saturday morning for many across the mountains, some seeing more snow than others. Some snow showers continued to impact higher elevations near the Tennessee border Saturday morning. Some snow showers spilled out into the French Broad River valley and that will continue into the early afternoon. While snow showers are spilling into valley areas, including Asheville, any accumulation will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.
ASHEVILLE, NC

