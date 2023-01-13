Read full article on original website
Groups plan to ask tourism agency to use certain funds for affordable housing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville hospitality workers plan to unite on Jan. 25 at the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) meeting to request a say in how Occupancy Tax Revenue is spent. “We feel that’s long overdue,” said Ben Williamson with community action group Buncombe Decides. “[We’re...
After pandemic challenges, Duke Energy grant helps Dillsboro businesses 'refresh'
DILLSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been an economically challenging three years for a lot of businesses. But several Dillsboro businesses are hitting the refresh button in 2023 courtesy of some financial help from Duke Energy. The pandemic brought challenges to manDOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST ROLLS OUT NEW GRANTMAKING PROCESSy businesses,...
NC college becomes first 'BearWise' recognized campus in the U.S.
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WLOS) — A college campus in North Carolina's high country has been officially recognized for taking proactive actions to avoid conflicts with bears. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced earlier in January that biologists with its department had recognized Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk as the first BearWise campus in the United States.
Amid increased hospitalization numbers, getting specialized care can be tricky
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina hospitals have been dealing with higher admissions with the recent increase in respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, flu, RSV and COVID-19. Pardee UNC Health Care CMO Dr. Greg McCarty said the high number of admissions with respiratory illnesses is typical for this time of year.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
Blue Ridge Community College hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.
First responders blazing new trail with fire engine party bus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local first responders are setting the downtown Asheville scene on ‘fire’. Technically retired, Tanker 364 is now blazing a new trail in western North Carolina. It’s not your typical fire engine anymore. Tanker 364 has been transformed into the ‘Hot Zone Party Fire Engine' – the brainchild of Terry Whitaker and Dakota Andrews.
Asheville Regional Airport sees record 1.8M travelers, $2.2B economic impact in 2022
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport released its 2022 numbers, and it turned out to be its best yet for number of passengers served. In 2022, 1,838,793 passengers flew to or from AVL, which represents a 29% increase over 2021. It was the highest number of passengers ever recorded to utilize the airport in one year.
National Park Service to waive entrance fees on Martin Luther King, Jr Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Park Service (NPS) is offering free entry to national parks this Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King, Jr Day. It's one of five days this year where entrance fees will be waived at all 63 national parks in the U.S. and more than 420 places in total.
Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
Take part in week-long community 'Puzzlefest' while supporting rescue mission's sock drive
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15. The week-long event features all things puzzles. The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation...
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
Brevard brunch honoring Martin Luther King, Jr's legacy seeks 'unity in the community'
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard kicked off the Martin Luther King weekend by sharing a meal together. The city hosted a community-wide brunch at Bethel A Baptist Church Saturday, Jan. 14, in hopes of celebrating the diversity and fellowship of its community while honoring King's legacy. Local businesses donated...
Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
While fuel prices inch up, diesel continues to drop, GasBuddy reports
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
Many across the mountains wake up to snow flurries and freezing temperatures on Saturday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a freezing Saturday morning for many across the mountains, some seeing more snow than others. Some snow showers continued to impact higher elevations near the Tennessee border Saturday morning. Some snow showers spilled out into the French Broad River valley and that will continue into the early afternoon. While snow showers are spilling into valley areas, including Asheville, any accumulation will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.
Shooting suspect wanted after escaping police via grocery store emergency exit
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Polk County authorities are searching for their suspect after a shooting last week. Authorities say on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 call from a victim who reported that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road.
Step back in time with Tweetsie Railroad's wild west 2023 season auditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Singing, dancing, acting, dressing up in old timey costumes -- if any of this sparks your attention, the perfect opportunity for you might be just around the corner. The Tweetsie Railroad Wild West theme park is hosting local auditions and interviews for the 2023...
