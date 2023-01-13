ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Former Lane Furniture employee pursues passion of food blogging

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Lane Furniture employee Jeff Jones is pursuing a passion of food blogging on a full-time basis after losing his job almost two months ago. “My job was to make sure the upholstery line had everything they needed to get the job done,” Jones said. He worked at the factory for 30 years.
EUPORA, MS
wtva.com

Annea Scales

Annea Scales is thrilled to join the WTVA weather team as a part-time meteorologist. She is currently studying geoscience and professional meteorology at Mississippi State University. Annea is from New Albany and is no stranger to how interesting local weather can get. Annea knew she wanted to be a meteorologist...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Wilbanks Electric in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Plumbers are always in high demand. Employees at Wilbanks Electric in Corinth said recent winter weather caused pipes to burst, adding to their list of jobs. "Wee con-du-it," Owner and Vice President A.J. Wilbanks said. His father came up with the slogan many years ago. "We...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Sorority registered new voters in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A sorority group spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping others register to vote in Clay County. The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sponsored the event held at Mary Holmes College. The sorority aimed to register 100 new voters.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

A local park has an MLK National Service Day Cleanup event

Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One city is looking to bring some new things to their downtown

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Saltillo's vision is the continuation of growth. Well, that one vision is coming true. Saltillo is one of the fastest growing cities and it is still growing. They are expecting to have new businesses coming soon. "We're really excited you know our city is growing but...
SALTILLO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Future of city pool in doubt as usage numbers plummet, water leaks

STARKVILLE – When associate city engineer Chris Williams started planning revamps for the pool at Moncrief Park, he already knew there were problems. Parking is limited, some old pipes need replacing and the pool house, which already needed a roof over the dressing rooms, will need additional repairs after a car crashed into part of the building in June.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Park improvements finished in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.

VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run. Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce. In 2014, Gottwald made it...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Family taking it upon themselves to find kidney donor

BANNER, Miss. (WTVA) - Terry Joe Blount is 63 years old and needs a living kidney donor. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are in Blount's same position. The Blounts have been waiting for a kidney for six months and have now taken matters into their own hands. Small businesses...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Building a chicken coop is one alternative to high egg prices

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices have risen dramatically in 2023, which has made some folks consider getting their own chickens to produce eggs. The investment in a chicken coop may be steep for some, but once the chicks grow into hens and start laying eggs, the output can significantly outweigh the cost.
GUNTOWN, MS
wtva.com

Motorcade held in Tupelo to honor MLK's legacy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday. The motorcade began on Veterans Boulevard and ended at St. Paul United Methodist Church near Gumtree Park where a service followed. WTVA reporter Michelle Martin...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
VERNON, AL
thelocalvoice.net

“Christmas at Alcorn Correctional Facility” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

Louis Bourgeois, hails from Slidell, Louisiana. He used to teach poetry at the University of Mississippi. But, he had a hankerin’ to help the most powerless among us. So in 2014, Louis founded Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) and began teaching creative writing (in which he has an MFA from Louisiana State University) to inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary (aka “Parchman Farm”).
ALCORN COUNTY, MS

