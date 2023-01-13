Read full article on original website
Former Lane Furniture employee pursues passion of food blogging
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Lane Furniture employee Jeff Jones is pursuing a passion of food blogging on a full-time basis after losing his job almost two months ago. “My job was to make sure the upholstery line had everything they needed to get the job done,” Jones said. He worked at the factory for 30 years.
Annea Scales
Skilled to Work - Wilbanks Electric in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Plumbers are always in high demand. Employees at Wilbanks Electric in Corinth said recent winter weather caused pipes to burst, adding to their list of jobs. "Wee con-du-it," Owner and Vice President A.J. Wilbanks said. His father came up with the slogan many years ago. "We...
Sorority registered new voters in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A sorority group spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping others register to vote in Clay County. The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sponsored the event held at Mary Holmes College. The sorority aimed to register 100 new voters.
A local park has an MLK National Service Day Cleanup event
Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up...
One city is looking to bring some new things to their downtown
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Saltillo's vision is the continuation of growth. Well, that one vision is coming true. Saltillo is one of the fastest growing cities and it is still growing. They are expecting to have new businesses coming soon. "We're really excited you know our city is growing but...
Future of city pool in doubt as usage numbers plummet, water leaks
STARKVILLE – When associate city engineer Chris Williams started planning revamps for the pool at Moncrief Park, he already knew there were problems. Parking is limited, some old pipes need replacing and the pool house, which already needed a roof over the dressing rooms, will need additional repairs after a car crashed into part of the building in June.
Park improvements finished in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run. Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce. In 2014, Gottwald made it...
Family taking it upon themselves to find kidney donor
BANNER, Miss. (WTVA) - Terry Joe Blount is 63 years old and needs a living kidney donor. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are in Blount's same position. The Blounts have been waiting for a kidney for six months and have now taken matters into their own hands. Small businesses...
Building a chicken coop is one alternative to high egg prices
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices have risen dramatically in 2023, which has made some folks consider getting their own chickens to produce eggs. The investment in a chicken coop may be steep for some, but once the chicks grow into hens and start laying eggs, the output can significantly outweigh the cost.
Motorcade held in Tupelo to honor MLK's legacy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday. The motorcade began on Veterans Boulevard and ended at St. Paul United Methodist Church near Gumtree Park where a service followed. WTVA reporter Michelle Martin...
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
“Christmas at Alcorn Correctional Facility” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
Louis Bourgeois, hails from Slidell, Louisiana. He used to teach poetry at the University of Mississippi. But, he had a hankerin’ to help the most powerless among us. So in 2014, Louis founded Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) and began teaching creative writing (in which he has an MFA from Louisiana State University) to inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary (aka “Parchman Farm”).
