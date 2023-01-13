ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mkl9U_0kDALVQI00

NEW YORK — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K'Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night.

Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and the Rangers hadn't even managed a shot on goal with an extra skater on the ice — before Miller's shot made it through for his fifth of the season. Miller has points in five straight games.

"It was a scrum in front of the net and the puck just came to me,'' Miller said, "I was coming down Main Street and just tried to get a puck on net. We had a good amount of scoring chances. It was just a matter of time before one went in."

Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for New York, allowing only Tyler Seguin's power-play goal late in the second period. Shesterkin won for the 20th time this season.

After three failed power-play chances by the Rangers in the middle period, Seguin converted at 17:53 by firing his 10th goal past Shesterkin. Mason Marchment and Denis Gurianov had assists. The 30-year-old Seguin has 28 points overall.

Oettinger finished with 29 saves but was frustrated with the finish, even though the Stars kept an opponent to two or fewer goals for the eighth time in nine games.

"I'm probably going to think about this for a while,'' Oettinger said. "You're less than a second away. It's brutal. The guys played their hearts out."

Coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over Minnesota on Tuesday night, the Rangers are 13-2-2 in their last 17 games and have won have seven of their last eight games at home.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was especially pleased with the finish and the play of the 22-year-old Miller, a first-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2018 who is excelling in his third season with the team.

"To come back like that was pretty exciting,″ Gallant said. "K'Andre has been good for us the whole year. That was huge for him and huge for our team."

Dallas beat the New York Islanders on Tuesday in a shootout and the speedy Stars had stymied the Rangers throughout the contest, particularly during six minutes when New York had a man-advantage in the second. The Rangers had a fourth power-play chance in the third when Oettinger was called for delay of game when his mask came off after a shot struck the netminder's face protection.

"I thought we played a much game tonight than we did on the Island. I liked our game tonight,'' Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "Sometimes the hockey gods even things out."

Fox said the improbable victory over the first-place Stars was particularly satisfying considering the Rangers are in a tight division battle of their own. The Rangers are also 10-0-0 when Fox records two or more points.

"Our division is tight. To get two points these last two games is big,'' said Fox, who assisted on Miller's goal and has points in six straight games. "We battled to the end."

NOTES: Miller's goal marked the fourth time in Rangers history they tied a game at 19:59 of the third period. Brian Leetch (Dec. 1, 1998), Darren Turcotte (Feb. 17, 1992) and Doug Robinson (Feb. 21, 1965) were the other three ... The Rangers are 9-3-1 against Central Division teams and 13-5-3 against Western Conference opponents overall … The Stars scratched injured forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Joel Hanley…. The Rangers scratched forward Chris Kreider (injured Tuesday against Minnesota), defenseman Libor Hajek and forward Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed on waivers from Vegas on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

Rangers: Host Montreal on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Orlov scores in OT, Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night.Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.Kuemper stopped Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a breakaway earlier in overtime before Orlov's heroics sealed the win and moved the Capitals four points ahead of the Islanders in the tightly packed Metropolitan Division."There...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens

NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year. "We came out with the right mentality, had a really good first period and a really good game.'' Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That's a...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division.Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games."When we're playing fast and moving it, and we're defending well, it leads to chances for us the other way," Goodrow said. "That's when we're most dangerous,...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS New York

Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing."Thought we rolled them pretty well in the first (period)," Hughes said. "Came out fast there. Needed a game like that."Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves,...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Caufield, lowly Canadiens cool off Rangers

NEW YORK -- Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday.Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games.The young scorer said winning on the road -- which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since Dec. 6 at Seattle -- was especially satisfying at Madison Square Garden."You have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Why 2022-23 Canadiens Season Is Different Than 2021-22

If the way the Montreal Canadiens are playing right now is any indication, the worst is over. Yes, they’re continuing to lose with regularity, like they did 2-1 against the New York Islanders on Jan. 14, but at least the effort level was there, which was more than can be said for the Habs during their seven-game losing streak that started in late December, during which they got outscored 36-12, literally a 3:1 margin.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy