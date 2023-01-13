Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Art is stolen, lawsuit claims
A painting by Vincent van Gogh on display at the Detroit Institute of Art was stolen, a new lawsuit claims. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Brokerarte Capital Partners and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter, a Brazilian art collector. It claims the DIA borrowed the painting from an unnamed party that is not its legal owner.
Anthony Joseph wins TS Eliot prize for ‘luminous’ poetry collection
Anthony Joseph has won the TS Eliot prize for his collection Sonnets for Albert, described as “luminous” by the judges. Joseph takes the £25,000 poetry prize, which this year saw a record 201 submissions. Chair of judges Jean Sprackland, who was joined on the panel by 2021...
A New Book Shows How the Automobile Has Shaped the History of Contemporary Culture
Committed students of any stripe are a pretty serious bunch, and it’s a virtual certainty that collectors of just about anything will have amassed a library of books on their preferred subject. Despite the proliferation of online resources, car enthusiasts are known to be bookworms, always consulting printed materials for reference, broadening their knowledge or simply for the pleasure of taking an armchair drive when not actually behind the wheel. Their shelves might be lined with marque monographs, technical manuals, histories, photo portfolios and even contemporary reviews, all of which can enhance the ownership experience in tangible and intangible ways. One...
crooksbooks.blog
Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries – Blog Tour Book Review!
Cambridge professor Emily Wilde is good at many things: She is the foremost expert on the study of faeries. She is a genius scholar and a meticulous researcher who is writing the world’s first encyclopaedia of faerie lore. But Emily Wilde is not good at people. She could never make small talk at a party–or even get invited to one. And she prefers the company of her books, her dog, Shadow, and the Fair Folk to other people.
Comments / 0