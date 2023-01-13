Impact Hard to Kill notes: Main event set, World title match opening PPV
A new authority figure will debut on Friday as well.
Not only is the card set for Friday's Impact Hard to Kill, but both the main card opener and the main event are confirmed as well.
Announced on Thursday's Impact on AXS TV, the title vs. career match between Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James will main event the show.
Friday will mark what could be the "Final Rodeo" for James as she has aptly named this recent quest of hers to regain the Knockouts title or retire with a loss. That brings her to the reigning champion in Grace who will be gunning to keep the title she won last June.
Impact also announced that the Full Metal Mayhem match between World Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray will open the PPV main card at 8 PM Eastern.
In one final development for the show, Gail Kim said there will be a temporary replacement authority figure for Scott D'Amore that will make their identity known Friday. D'Amore was taken out by the aforementioned Bully Ray last week and put through a table.
Here's the full lineup for the sold-out show from Atlanta, Georgia:
- Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match
- Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Mickie James in a title vs. career match
- Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), and Heath & Rhino in an elimination match
- Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus
- Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defends against Moose
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann falls count anywhere
- Number one contender's match: Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
- Pre-show: The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
- Pre-show: Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson
