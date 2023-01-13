Security Guard in Torrance Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

Photo: Getty Images

TORRANCE (CNS) - The Torrance Police Department Thursday announced that an arrest has been made in connection with an on-duty, armed security guard who allegedly coerced women to engage in sexual activity, in lieu of being reported for trespassing on private property.

``Over the course of a few weeks, investigators found out this armed security guard was targeting female victims who were experiencing homelessness or suffering from drug addiction," said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary.

Torrance police began investigating a sexual assault during the early month of December 2022. Detectives gathered enough evidence, identifying three victims, and an arrest was made on Dec. 21, 2022, Salary said.

There was no other immediate information.

Torrance police urged anyone with any information regarding this incident to call them at 310-328-3456.