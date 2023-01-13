Read full article on original website
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Using Controversial Scientology ‘Fair Game’ Tactics To Push Him Into $1 Million Debt
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie Presley looked unsteady on the red carpet days before her death, more
This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes just days before her death.Real Housewife Shannon Beador got choked up while detailing her breakup with John Janssen.And “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock’s drunk moment at the Golden Globes went viral. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi breaks down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Barbra Streisand Took Over Her Ex-Husband’s Role in a Movie After Their Divorce
After Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould's relationship that ended, Streisand ended up replacing her famous ex in a movie.
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family
Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Johnny Cash Had a Wild Theory About His Brother’s Tragic Death
Johnny Cash floated a wild theory about his brother's gruesome death years after it happened.
‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies
The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
Famed Daredevil & Stuntman Evel Knievel's Son Robbie Dead At 60
The son of the famed motorcycle stuntman and daredevil Evel Knievel has passed away at 60 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Robbie Knievel, one Evel's two sons, passed away Friday morning following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.According to one source who spoke with TMZ, Robbie was placed under hospice care earlier this week.Evel’s son, who was dubbed "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his father’s footsteps and was celebrated as a popular motorcycle stuntman and daredevil of his own.Robbie performed his first public stunt at only 8 years old during a performance alongside his father at Madison Square Garden.He then...
