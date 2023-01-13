Security camera footage captures the moment a tornado tuned over a semi-truck in LaGrange, Georgia, amid extreme weather conditions on Friday, 13 January.At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns have been reported across several US states.A deadly storm system has barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.Suspected tornado damage reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.This footage, from near the Alabama state line, shows the strength of the storm, flipping a semi-truck on its side.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionAlireza Akbari: Tory MP condemns Iran’s ‘heinous’ executionCivil engineering firm fined more than £4m after staff strike M6 overhead powerlines

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO