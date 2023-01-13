ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security camera

Security camera footage captures the moment a tornado tuned over a semi-truck in LaGrange, Georgia, amid extreme weather conditions on Friday, 13 January.At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns have been reported across several US states.A deadly storm system has barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.Suspected tornado damage reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.This footage, from near the Alabama state line, shows the strength of the storm, flipping a semi-truck on its side.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionAlireza Akbari: Tory MP condemns Iran’s ‘heinous’ executionCivil engineering firm fined more than £4m after staff strike M6 overhead powerlines
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mark Richt reveals why Georgia is different

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship for the second straight season and will be going for the three-peat next year. And as former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt points out, Georgia is in a good position to do that based on the talent they’re returning next season. As Mark Richt Read more... The post Mark Richt reveals why Georgia is different appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.  Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community.  Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the ...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
