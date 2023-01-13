Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Related
University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in car crash hours after championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash early Sunday just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association.
Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security camera
Security camera footage captures the moment a tornado tuned over a semi-truck in LaGrange, Georgia, amid extreme weather conditions on Friday, 13 January.At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns have been reported across several US states.A deadly storm system has barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.Suspected tornado damage reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.This footage, from near the Alabama state line, shows the strength of the storm, flipping a semi-truck on its side.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionAlireza Akbari: Tory MP condemns Iran’s ‘heinous’ executionCivil engineering firm fined more than £4m after staff strike M6 overhead powerlines
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
What makes the tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia unusual?
The January southeastern storm system came about due to a La Niña weather pattern, unusually warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the gradual eastward shift in tornado patterns.
Look: Stetson Bennett's Outfit For Georgia Title Parade Going Viral
The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating their second consecutive national championship this Saturday with a parade in Athens. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went viral on Twitter this Saturday because of his outfit choice. Bennett is wearing a red sweatshirt that has this phrase on it: ...
Mark Richt reveals why Georgia is different
The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship for the second straight season and will be going for the three-peat next year. And as former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt points out, Georgia is in a good position to do that based on the talent they’re returning next season. As Mark Richt Read more... The post Mark Richt reveals why Georgia is different appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community. Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the ...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Awful Georgia Football Tragedy
The college football community received heartbreaking news on Sunday morning. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler Leroy were killed in a single-vehicle accident this morning. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is the latest to react to the devastating tragedy out in ...
Penn State at Wisconsin odds, picks and predictions
The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-3) Tuesday. Tip-off from Kohl Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Penn State vs. Wisconsin odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
Comments / 0