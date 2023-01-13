Read full article on original website
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Millions Proposed To Help Seniors In Maine
Many people allege state budgets and one-time incentives exclude seniors. But Maine governor Janet Mills unveiled budget plans for a biennial budget. And it includes one-time payments for retirees plus other provisions.
amjamboafrica.com
Respite for ME – New state-funded grant for caregivers
In the fall of 2022, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services at the Department of Health and Human Services began implementing a new program called Respite for ME. The program will give $2,000 to caregivers to access respite care or other services not currently covered by existing programs. The funds will be available for 2 years – from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. This means that eligible caregivers could receive $2,000 per year, or a total of $4,000.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
amjamboafrica.com
Maine Immigration: A history
Portland’s Black maritime workers and the abolitionist movement. In the first half of the 19th century, a thriving Black neighborhood existed near the docks at the base of Munjoy Hill in Portland. The majority of the residents were the descendants of formerly enslaved people. When slavery was abolished in much of New England during the late 18th century, many newly freed people flocked to seaport cities like Portland in search of work.
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died
PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
amjamboafrica.com
3Cs promote learning at PAE
My remote English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Level 5 class begins each night with a Google Slide that reads, “Welcome back to our community of curious and committed learners.” This alliteration is intentional, drawing on the core values – the 3Cs – of Portland Adult Education: Community, Commitment, and Curiosity. This one simple slide provides me, and the students, with a constant reminder of the 3Cs. By reviewing this slide at the start of each class, I am recommitting to the values of our school and ensuring that students know and understand the expectations I have for them (and that I hope they have for themselves) as they learn English at Portland Adult Education.
mainebiz.biz
Eliot cannabis shops keep growing, catering to out-of-staters
The Maine marijuana industry has blossomed over the past few years, especially in Eliot. The small Southern Maine town across the Piscataquis River from Dover and Newington, N.H., is getting a reputation as the New Green Mile, thanks to a cluster of new retail and medical marijuana dispensaries, including. Organic...
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
YAHOO!
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Maine resident purchased winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket
A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said.
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday January 15, 2023 at 7AM.
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
WMTW
Remains found in Maine identified after more than 20 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — The State Medical Examiner for Maine has identified a man whose remains were found more than two decades ago. On July 24, 2000, the partially skeletonized remains of a man were found in the. Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles offshore, near the Grand Manan Banks. Wednesday, the...
