Maine State

Respite for ME – New state-funded grant for caregivers

In the fall of 2022, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services at the Department of Health and Human Services began implementing a new program called Respite for ME. The program will give $2,000 to caregivers to access respite care or other services not currently covered by existing programs. The funds will be available for 2 years – from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. This means that eligible caregivers could receive $2,000 per year, or a total of $4,000.
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
Maine Immigration: A history

Portland’s Black maritime workers and the abolitionist movement. In the first half of the 19th century, a thriving Black neighborhood existed near the docks at the base of Munjoy Hill in Portland. The majority of the residents were the descendants of formerly enslaved people. When slavery was abolished in much of New England during the late 18th century, many newly freed people flocked to seaport cities like Portland in search of work.
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
3Cs promote learning at PAE

My remote English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Level 5 class begins each night with a Google Slide that reads, “Welcome back to our community of curious and committed learners.” This alliteration is intentional, drawing on the core values – the 3Cs – of Portland Adult Education: Community, Commitment, and Curiosity. This one simple slide provides me, and the students, with a constant reminder of the 3Cs. By reviewing this slide at the start of each class, I am recommitting to the values of our school and ensuring that students know and understand the expectations I have for them (and that I hope they have for themselves) as they learn English at Portland Adult Education.
Eliot cannabis shops keep growing, catering to out-of-staters

The Maine marijuana industry has blossomed over the past few years, especially in Eliot. The small Southern Maine town across the Piscataquis River from Dover and Newington, N.H., is getting a reputation as the New Green Mile, thanks to a cluster of new retail and medical marijuana dispensaries, including. Organic...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case

13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
Remains found in Maine identified after more than 20 years

AUGUSTA, Maine — The State Medical Examiner for Maine has identified a man whose remains were found more than two decades ago. On July 24, 2000, the partially skeletonized remains of a man were found in the. Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles offshore, near the Grand Manan Banks. Wednesday, the...
