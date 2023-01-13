First Baptist Church celebrates 100 years

First Baptist Church of Yuba City will soon be celebrating its centennial anniversary. To commemorate the event, the community is invited to attend a service and free meal starting at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. Courtesy of Dan Callaghan

First Baptist Church of Yuba City will soon be celebrating its centennial anniversary and pastor Dan Callaghan said he’s thrilled to be at the helm of this gigantic milestone.

“For us, the past four years have really been a revitalization of going back to our roots but also looking towards the future,” said Callaghan. “We really hope the community will join us in this special community celebration.”