247Sports
USC OL signee Micah Banuelos ready to prepare as program's future center
One of offensive line coach Josh Henson's big signing was four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, a player he had been recruiting since his time at Texas A&M. That relationship was one of the biggest driving forced for Banuelos signing with the Trojans, as was the move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
What it means: 'The Law Firm' returns to Illini for 2023 season
The Illinois football staff’s most important recruiting job this offseason wasn’t in the transfer portal or in prep recruiting. Illini head coach Bret.
Relationships with Bears coaches stand out to priority linebacker target Tyanthony Smith
MONT BELVIEU, TEXAS—With the 2024 class now right in the middle of the Bears sights, Baylor has started to edge out which prospects are more prioritized across the.
Updated: Tracking the many comings and goings of the WSU football coaching staff
IT CONTINUES TO be a busy offseason for the Washington State coaching staff with plenty of comings and goings -- the latest additions include a wide receivers coach, offensive and defensive analyst, assistant strength coach and.
'I'll never back down from a challenge,' says Husker D-lineman signee
One label you can attach to Vincent Carroll-Jackson is avid reader. He had books of all kinds stacked next to him as he was conducting an interview on Saturday. "Each about 600 to 700 pages long." He loves diving into his next read. You could also refer to him as...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Late Kick: USC is making moves in the transfer portal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on USC seemingly locking in another top 5 transfer portal class for the 2023 season.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers
Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
BREAKING: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirms he will coach Wolverines in 2023, despite NFL interest
After interviewing with the Denver Broncos and seeing his name floated out for consideration for other NFL head-coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is once more staying with Michigan, and will coach the Wolverines for a ninth season. University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted the news out Monday afternoon. "I just...
Former Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman commits to Nebraska
MJ Sherman came to Georgia as a highly-touted recruit from Baltimore, Maryland, and he spent the past three seasons trying to earn a bigger role. Sherman ultimately decided his best bet was to go elsewhere, and on Monday, Sherman chose his next destination. Sherman’s mother Sussie Sharpe confirmed on social...
2023 offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean considering four down the stretch
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has been verbally committed to West Virginia since late November, but he decided not to end his recruitment during the early signing period. The 2023 offensive tackle recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Evans wanted to take a look at three other college options. "I took an official visit to...
Bryce Young Favorite To Be First Overall Pick
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss Bryce Young being the favorite to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
