Nebraska State

USC OL signee Micah Banuelos ready to prepare as program's future center

One of offensive line coach Josh Henson's big signing was four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, a player he had been recruiting since his time at Texas A&M. That relationship was one of the biggest driving forced for Banuelos signing with the Trojans, as was the move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers

Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Former Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman commits to Nebraska

MJ Sherman came to Georgia as a highly-touted recruit from Baltimore, Maryland, and he spent the past three seasons trying to earn a bigger role. Sherman ultimately decided his best bet was to go elsewhere, and on Monday, Sherman chose his next destination. Sherman’s mother Sussie Sharpe confirmed on social...
ATHENS, GA
