Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kdal610.com
Game 22: UMD at Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Three games between this season. All three have ended 3-2. Omaha has won two of them thanks to goals in the second half of the third period. In the game UMD won, Omaha got an extra attacker goal in the closing minutes of regulation before the Bulldogs won in overtime.
kdal610.com
MLK Tribute Events In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Martin Luther King Day in Duluth will include several tribute events on Monday. From 7 a-m to 9:30 a-m, a free community breakfast will be held at the First United Methodist Church featuring a brief local program and then a viewing of a Minneapolis broadcast that features Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation.
kdal610.com
Arrest Made In Esko Post Office Burglary
CARLTON, MN (KDAL) – A 37 year old Willow River man was arrested in Anoka County Thursday on an active Carlton County warrant and various unrelated charges. Following an investigation, Steven Russell Macdonald was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and mail theft in connection with burglaries at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell and the Esko Post Office last week.
kdal610.com
Camper Destroyed In Esko Fire
ESKO, MN (KDAL) – Two people were able to escape a fire Saturday afternoon in a camper at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. The pull-behind camper was a total loss and the family displaced by the fire is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Firefighters from Esko,...
Comments / 0