Embedded finance to lead the way in 2023 fintech innovation

fintechfutures.com
Banking on youth: How can banks and fintechs maximise the opportunity around junior accounts?
While children’s earliest interactions with money often involve cash – the Tooth Fairy, Santa, gifts from Grandma and Grandpa, the list goes on – digital payments are increasingly commonplace. 30% of respondents to a survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of creditcards.com said they paid their kids’...
fintechfutures.com
2023: the final countdown for incumbents versus challengers
Incumbents versus challengers. It’s a well-worn narrative that has dominated the entire fintech sector for years, particularly when it comes to banking. The likes of Revolut, N26 and Starling continue to chip away at the big institutions’ market share, and some challengers have even begun reporting profits for the first time ever.
fintechfutures.com
Temenos in leadership shake-up as CEO and chairman step down
Core banking tech heavyweight Temenos is searching for a new chief executive officer (CEO) following the resignation of Max Chuard, a 20-year Temenos veteran and its most recent CEO. The vendor says its board of directors is considering both internal and external candidates and the position is expected to be...
Davos organizers: Musk wasn’t invited despite what he says
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn’t on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. Notables from European Union chief Ursula von der...
fintechfutures.com
New consumer lending fintech Salmon launches in the Philippines
New fintech start-up Salmon has gone live in the Philippines with its first product offering, a point-of-sale (POS) lending service. The product will enable Filipinos, including underbanked and unbanked customers, to defer payment and spread the cost of their purchases over several monthly instalments. Salmon says it has partnered with...
fintechfutures.com
Enfuce and Orka Ventures launch consumer lending product in Europe
Nordic-Czech fintech holding company Orka Ventures has partnered with card issuer and processor Enfuce to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app. Orka Ventures, which has previously focused on providing web-based consumer loans, will leverage Enfuce’s processing and compliance capabilities to roll the new product out across European markets.
fintechfutures.com
Aussie paytech Till Payments cuts 120 staff
Aussie paytech Till Payments has reportedly laid off 120 staff – around 40% of its workforce – as part of a wider reorganisation which has also seen the firm appoint three new board members. According to Australian Financial Review, workers in the UK, North America, Australia and New...
fintechfutures.com
Callsign’s chief commercial and strategy officer Amir Nooriala leaves
Amir Nooriala has left his role as chief commercial and strategy officer at fraud prevention and digital identity technology provider Callsign after three years at the firm. Nooriala joined Callsign in January 2020 following a stint at OakNorth Bank, where he served as chief operating officer for a year before pivoting to chief strategy officer. During this time, he helped the bank form partnerships with companies including Monzo, Clear Bank, MoneyBox, and Shield Pay.
fintechfutures.com
Pagaya buys Darwin Homes to capitalise on rental market
New York-based AI and data-led fintech company Pagaya has acquired proptech Darwin Homes for an undisclosed sum. Targeting the single-family rental (SFR) market, Pagaya intends to merge its AI tech and data network with Darwin’s software, operations and mobile app in order to create a “tech-forward” real estate platform that benefits residents, investors and service operators.
fintechfutures.com
One more thing – financial services, tech & human intersection
She discusses how fintech can promote change and innovation to create a more fair and inclusive system globally and shape a better future for all humankind. Financial services can play a more crucial role in lifting people out of poverty and help break the cycle of inequality, and with focus and intention, more inclusive economic growth can finally be within reach.
