NEW YORK — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 17 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 73-66 victory over Long Island University. Wilcox also grabbed six rebounds for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Roy Clarke pitched in with 13 points and five assists, while Syrus Grisby scored 10. Quion Burns had 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Sharks (2-16, 0-6), who have lost six straight.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO