HAMPTON, Va. — Kam Woods scored 27 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 79-67 victory over Hampton. Woods was 9-of-17 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, for the Aggies (9-11, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Marcus Watson finished with 16 points and Demetric Horton scored 12. Jordan Nesbitt finished with 18 points for the Pirates (3-15, 0-6), who have lost nine straight.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO