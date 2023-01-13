ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?

Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
whdh.com

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Snow showers expected in parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow showers are moving into eastern parts of New Hampshire overnight. A storm system sitting offshore backed toward the coastline Sunday night. This is bringing some bands of light to moderate snow into the eastern half of New Hampshire. Slick travel is possible in spots, especially closer to the coastline.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

