How much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday? Snowfall totals from across the state
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?
Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
‘Very slick’: Police urge drivers to stay off roads as snow continues to fall in Massachusetts
Police in many Massachusetts communities are urging drivers to stay home if possible as snow continues to fall Monday morning. “If you have to go out, please go slow and leave extra space for stopping,” the Hamilton Police Department said in a tweet. “The roadways are very slick.”
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Snow showers expected in parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow showers are moving into eastern parts of New Hampshire overnight. A storm system sitting offshore backed toward the coastline Sunday night. This is bringing some bands of light to moderate snow into the eastern half of New Hampshire. Slick travel is possible in spots, especially closer to the coastline.
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
Slick driving conditions lead to spin-outs, crashes across Mass.
(WHDH) — Slippery driving conditions caused by a winter storm led to spin-outs and crashes across the state on Sunday. In Bourne, one driver skidded off the snow-covered snow and into the woods. In Beverly, another motorist went off the highway and crashed into a wooded area. Ans in...
