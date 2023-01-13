Read full article on original website
Condo residents want HOA to stop lights from shining into their home
Deerfield Beach – Lee and Deborah Bigbee have a problem with the security lights installed about 18 months ago outside their Penthouse North condo, shining into their living and sleeping spaces and keeping them awake at night. The lights were installed for security and safety purposes, about 25 or...
WSVN-TV
Lauderhill families displaced after apartment fire spreads through attic, damaging 4 units
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames ripped through an apartment building in Lauderhill, leaving residents in four units displaced. Video from Lauderhill Fire Rescue captured flames and dark smoke underneath the roof of the building, located along the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street, Sunday afternoon. “I said, ‘This is...
WSVN-TV
2 box trucks torched at Hialeah party rental business, triggering arson investigation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of box trucks were torched at a party rental business in Hialeah in a possible arson attack. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire along West 80th Street, near 22nd Avenue, Monday morning. The trucks’ engine compartments sustained...
WSVN-TV
2 OK after shots fired at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
Boca Raton residents upset after finding antisemitic messages in plastic bags outside homes
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood are speaking out after they were hit by hate this weekend, leaving a community disturbed. One resident said he was pulling into his home Saturday when he found a plastic bag in his driveway. Inside the small storage bag,...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
cw34.com
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
wflx.com
Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton. Police said a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia St. to show words and the image about 9 p.m. Saturday. Mike Jachles, a...
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In
Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
fortlauderdale.gov
ALERT: Lane Closure on NE 37th Drive at Bayview Drive
A contractor working on an FDOT project along Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates damaged a Sanitary Sewer Line at NE 37th Drive. City crews are responding to complete any necessary repairs and restore the area. One lane of NE 37th Drive at Bayview is closed. Motorists along...
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim who was robbed and stabbed has been transported to the hospital. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a male suspect was robbed and stabbed. He...
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
WSVN-TV
At least 4 drivers run over exposed manhole cover in Miami Gardens, causing blowouts
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four drivers encountered tire trouble along a busy Miami Gardens roadway. The motorists had to pull over after their tires went flat along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 211th Street, Friday night. The drivers said the blowouts happened after they ran over an exposed...
