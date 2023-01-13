ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

WSVN-TV

2 OK after shots fired at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In

Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
BOCA RATON, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

ALERT: Lane Closure on NE 37th Drive at Bayview Drive

A contractor working on an FDOT project along Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates damaged a Sanitary Sewer Line at NE 37th Drive. City crews are responding to complete any necessary repairs and restore the area. One lane of NE 37th Drive at Bayview is closed. Motorists along...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim who was robbed and stabbed has been transported to the hospital. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a male suspect was robbed and stabbed. He...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Community Policy