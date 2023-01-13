Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Tornadoes and hail in eastern Iowa... in January
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tornado Warnings caused sirens to ring out across eastern Iowa on January 16th. A tornado was spotted near Williamsburg and once again briefly in Ely. This is the only the SECOND time tornadoes have been reported in January in Iowa. The last...
cbs2iowa.com
Second tornado confirmed in Eastern Iowa Monday
A second tornado was confirmed in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-Unknown tornado touched down in southeast Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, amidst a rare spat of tornadic activity in Eastern Iowa. This is only the second time tornadoes have been reported in Iowa during the...
cbs2iowa.com
Potential record warmth, thunderstorms Monday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A storm system will move across the state of Iowa and lead to an almost spring day in the middle of January! Showers and some thunderstorms will be moving through as well. Temperatures will be mild, running around 15 to 25 degrees...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Democrats: New GOP bills focusing on gender identity 'send the wrong message'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two new education bills are making their way through the Iowa House, focusing on gender identity in Iowa schools. I definitely think we have better things to do than to pick on a marginalized group of people, group of young people in our state," State Rep. Sharon Steckman said.
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents in the last week
Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 22.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.3 cents per gallon higher...
Comments / 0