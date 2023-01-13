ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Tornadoes and hail in eastern Iowa... in January

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tornado Warnings caused sirens to ring out across eastern Iowa on January 16th. A tornado was spotted near Williamsburg and once again briefly in Ely. This is the only the SECOND time tornadoes have been reported in January in Iowa. The last...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Second tornado confirmed in Eastern Iowa Monday

A second tornado was confirmed in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-Unknown tornado touched down in southeast Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, amidst a rare spat of tornadic activity in Eastern Iowa. This is only the second time tornadoes have been reported in Iowa during the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

