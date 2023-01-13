Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
New details from Ottumwa School District's equity plan emerge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — KTVO is now learning what the Ottumwa Community School District's (OCSD) equity plan entails. In December, the U.S. Department of Education's Civil Rights Office found that a black student was the victim of racial abuse on campus. Investigators from the DOE say the student endured two...
cbs2iowa.com
Second tornado confirmed in Eastern Iowa Monday
A second tornado was confirmed in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-Unknown tornado touched down in southeast Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, amidst a rare spat of tornadic activity in Eastern Iowa. This is only the second time tornadoes have been reported in Iowa during the...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Democrats: New GOP bills focusing on gender identity 'send the wrong message'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two new education bills are making their way through the Iowa House, focusing on gender identity in Iowa schools. I definitely think we have better things to do than to pick on a marginalized group of people, group of young people in our state," State Rep. Sharon Steckman said.
cbs2iowa.com
Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado touches down in eastern Iowa
A January tornado touched down Monday in Iowa County. Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured photos of the storm as it went by Williamsburg.
cbs2iowa.com
Potential record warmth, thunderstorms Monday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A storm system will move across the state of Iowa and lead to an almost spring day in the middle of January! Showers and some thunderstorms will be moving through as well. Temperatures will be mild, running around 15 to 25 degrees...
cbs2iowa.com
Community gathers for Devonna Walker Candlelight Vigil at Gospel Tabernacle Church
Cedar Rapids — Sunday evening, residents gathered for a community candlelight vigil held for Devonna Walker at the Gospel Tabernacle Church. The vigil was held to honor Walker's memory, who was stabbed to death outside a Cedar Rapids apartment two weeks ago. Anthony Arrington, Board Member for Advocates for...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa woman dies after head-on crash in Cedar County
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa woman is dead after a head-on crash with a FedEx truck in Cedar County. The crash happened on Saturday, January 14th, shortly after 3 am on I-80 near Durant. A car was driving eastbound on I-80 and a Fedex truck was...
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND
MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Aaron Warren. The 18-year-old was last seen in the 1727 Mary Drive, around 7:21 on Sunday morning. Aaron is 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a...
cbs2iowa.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids hosting anti-human trafficking global initiative on January 24
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mercy Cedar Rapids will be hosting an anti-human trafficking global initiative later this month. Mercy is partnering with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) and Chains Interrupted to host the symposium on Jan. 24, titled, “Barriers Faced by Sex Trafficking Survivors.”
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa County Sheriff: No injuries reported following tornado
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — There have been no reports of anyone getting injured after an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff says. Sheriff Robert Rotter says a semi truck and a vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. There were also reports of downed power...
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents in the last week
Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 22.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.3 cents per gallon higher...
cbs2iowa.com
Candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker will be held on January 15
A community candlelight vigil will be held for Devonna Walker, January 15 to honor her memory and collect supplies for her family. Walker was stabbed to death outside the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. The candlelight vigil will go from 6p.m. -7:30p.m. at the...
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after Pedestrian Mall shooting
Iowa City — A man has been arrested for firing shots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City Saturday. Dante Yance, 29, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces multiple charges including; trafficking stolen weapons, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Yance...
Comments / 0