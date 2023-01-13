ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

New details from Ottumwa School District's equity plan emerge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — KTVO is now learning what the Ottumwa Community School District's (OCSD) equity plan entails. In December, the U.S. Department of Education's Civil Rights Office found that a black student was the victim of racial abuse on campus. Investigators from the DOE say the student endured two...
OTTUMWA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Second tornado confirmed in Eastern Iowa Monday

A second tornado was confirmed in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-Unknown tornado touched down in southeast Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, amidst a rare spat of tornadic activity in Eastern Iowa. This is only the second time tornadoes have been reported in Iowa during the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Potential record warmth, thunderstorms Monday in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A storm system will move across the state of Iowa and lead to an almost spring day in the middle of January! Showers and some thunderstorms will be moving through as well. Temperatures will be mild, running around 15 to 25 degrees...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa woman dies after head-on crash in Cedar County

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa woman is dead after a head-on crash with a FedEx truck in Cedar County. The crash happened on Saturday, January 14th, shortly after 3 am on I-80 near Durant. A car was driving eastbound on I-80 and a Fedex truck was...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

OPERATION QUICKFIND

MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Aaron Warren. The 18-year-old was last seen in the 1727 Mary Drive, around 7:21 on Sunday morning. Aaron is 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa County Sheriff: No injuries reported following tornado

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — There have been no reports of anyone getting injured after an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff says. Sheriff Robert Rotter says a semi truck and a vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. There were also reports of downed power...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents in the last week

Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 22.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.3 cents per gallon higher...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker will be held on January 15

A community candlelight vigil will be held for Devonna Walker, January 15 to honor her memory and collect supplies for her family. Walker was stabbed to death outside the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. The candlelight vigil will go from 6p.m. -7:30p.m. at the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County

Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man arrested after Pedestrian Mall shooting

Iowa City — A man has been arrested for firing shots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City Saturday. Dante Yance, 29, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces multiple charges including; trafficking stolen weapons, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Yance...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy