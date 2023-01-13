Read full article on original website
Lineman killed while clearing storm debris in Jasper County, his family says
JASPER, Ga. — A Georgia lineman, and a father of four, was killed Friday night while cleaning up debris after the storms in Jasper County. Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident. He was trying to restore power to the community, his family said.
'We lost it, all in the blink of an eye' | Storm destroys family's home, saved belongings get stolen
AUSTELL, Ga. — A family in Austell, who moved into their home just two months ago, said they lost almost everything when trees came crashing down on it during the storms. Bryan Varela said people who stole from their homes – have only left them in a worse position. They're now trying to start from scratch.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s neighbor says movement helped her father become one of Atlanta's first Black police officers
ATLANTA — Elmira Jones Williams knew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Williams, a current patient at Atlanta's JenCare Senior Medical Center, grew up right around the corner from the minister and Civil Rights leader when Dr. King lived on Old Johnson Avenue. "You know, I saw him a lot,...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office searching for missing older man with medical issues
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man with medical issues who went missing Friday morning. According to a news release, 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his home in the 1500 block of Burton Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Ford suffers from medical issues that he may need treatment for.
LIST: Afternoon activities canceled and early dismissals because of severe weather in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs. This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update...
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
Georgia Aquarium bus catches fire traveling to school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium bus caught fire while driving along I-285 at Riverdale Road, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County police. The bus caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling to Clayton County for an interactive school visit. The driver pulled over when they noticed the fire, according to a news release from the Georgia Aquarium.
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (Jan. 12)
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to storms in the area.
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
'It breaks my heart': Griffin continues clean up after EF-3 tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Folks in Griffin are still picking up the pieces after Thursday's storm system left behind heavy damage. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least two tornadoes hit: an EF-3 and EF-2. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was there where she saw homes under toppled trees, people...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
'Prices were relatively lower here': Central Georgians reflect on gas prices after tax suspension ends
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you were driving around Wednesday, you may have noticed gas prices are rising, and there's more to come. The governor's order suspending Georgia's gas tax expired at midnight Wednesday. Prices jumped 7 cents since Tuesday. According to AAA, Twiggs, Pulaski, and Hancock counties may...
EF-3 tornado hit Griffin, National Weather Service determines | Latest Updates
ATLANTA — Communities in south metro Atlanta are still picking up the pieces and looking toward recovery early Friday morning after multiple tornadoes swept through the day before and left behind a trail of significant damage. While the National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down...
UPDATE: Peach deputies recapture inmate who escaped during yard call
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:. According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Michael Shetler is back in custody. Sheriff Terry Deese says deputies captured Shetler after he went to a friend's house and called the sheriff's office to pick him up. No other details are available at...
Coroner: Man dead in Macon senior living community for at least a week before discovery
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there. Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there. Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.
'Being treated unfairly': Vineville Christian Tower tenants unable to come home after flooding
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon. Since we first reported, we have tried...
Neighbor concerned after 15-year-old found shot, killed in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. He is 57-year-old Algie Bryant and he faces several charges, including murder. Debra Parker says last week she heard gunshots from a distance. This time, they were too...
