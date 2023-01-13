ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Georgia Aquarium bus catches fire traveling to school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium bus caught fire while driving along I-285 at Riverdale Road, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County police. The bus caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling to Clayton County for an interactive school visit. The driver pulled over when they noticed the fire, according to a news release from the Georgia Aquarium.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods

MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Macon, GA
