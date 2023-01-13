The Thunder stretched their winning streak to three with a 112-102 win on the road against Brooklyn. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey tied for the team-high with 28 points to lead Oklahoma City to the win. Giddey fell just short of a triple-double after posting nine rebounds and nine assists. Lu Dort added 22 points and knocked down five shots from beyond the arc as OKC improved to 21-and-23. The Thunder have now won five of their last six. Seth Curry led Brooklyn with 23 points off the bench. Nic Claxton and Royce O'Neal both posted double-doubles in the loss. Claxton recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds while O'Neal had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Simmons missed the game with a back injury while Kevin Durant remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. The Nets have lost two in-a-row to fall to 27-and-15.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO