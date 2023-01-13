ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
Thunder Defeat Nets For Third Straight Win

The Thunder stretched their winning streak to three with a 112-102 win on the road against Brooklyn. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey tied for the team-high with 28 points to lead Oklahoma City to the win. Giddey fell just short of a triple-double after posting nine rebounds and nine assists. Lu Dort added 22 points and knocked down five shots from beyond the arc as OKC improved to 21-and-23. The Thunder have now won five of their last six. Seth Curry led Brooklyn with 23 points off the bench. Nic Claxton and Royce O'Neal both posted double-doubles in the loss. Claxton recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds while O'Neal had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Simmons missed the game with a back injury while Kevin Durant remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. The Nets have lost two in-a-row to fall to 27-and-15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Which 1st Year Coach In The NFL Playoffs Will Grow The Most From The Loss?

Which First Year Coach That Made The Playoffs Will Grow The Most From The Loss?. For the daily Salisbury Stakeout one of our awesome listeners asked Sean this question. Sean provides great analysis on the young coaches that got their first taste of the NFL Playoffs. Enjoy this highlight from...
Video: Giants Coach Brian Daboll Celebrates Win Over Minnesota Vikings

The Giants are advancing in the playoffs, after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31 to 24 in the Wild Card round. Saquon Barkley's second touchdown of the game in the 4th quarter put the Giants in front for good after the Vikings had rallied to tie it. Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for 78 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

