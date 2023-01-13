We continue our series of team fits for Joey Porter Jr. Last week, we took a look at how he fits in both the AFC North. This week, we will start with the AFC East. In last year’s draft, we saw two of these four teams select a cornerback with their first-round pick. The Jets took Sauce Gardner while the Bills took Kaiir Elam. This is another deep class of corners, and it is likely we could see multiple go in the first round in 2023. Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. has progressed every year at State College. Now, he has the chance...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 53 MINUTES AGO