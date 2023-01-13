Read full article on original website
D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition for DMV students
WASHINGTON - A school in Northwest D.C. is celebrating kids, science, and technology this weekend!. The DC International School (DCI) is hosting dozens of middle and high school students from all over the DMV for a robotics building challenge on Saturday and Sunday. The challenge brought together some of the...
WUSA
DC residents reflect on MLK's impact, dream
DC residents and tourists traveled to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Monday to pay respects to the fallen civil rights hero.
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
Wes Moore reflects on Black leaders now in Maryland power positions
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Incoming Maryland Gov. Wes Moore marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by participating in a national Day of Service and saying King would have been proud of the leadership positions now held by African Americans in Maryland. Moore is poised to make history by being...
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
fox5dc.com
DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound
WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime
WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
Metro announces service schedule changes in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
WASHINGTON — In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Metro is announcing several changes to their service schedules. Transit officials say Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule and Metrobus will operate with Saturday supplemental service. MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel...
wtae.com
Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies
WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
