Washington, DC

Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition for DMV students

WASHINGTON - A school in Northwest D.C. is celebrating kids, science, and technology this weekend!. The DC International School (DCI) is hosting dozens of middle and high school students from all over the DMV for a robotics building challenge on Saturday and Sunday. The challenge brought together some of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood

Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Critical' missing man in DC found safe

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound

WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime

WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
wtae.com

Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies

WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects

Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WASHINGTON, DC

