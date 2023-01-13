China reports 2022 trade surplus swells to record $877.6 billion as exports rise 7%, imports gain 1.1%
BEIJING (AP) — China reports 2022 trade surplus swells to record $877.6 billion as exports rise 7%, imports gain 1.1%.
