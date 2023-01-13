ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 11

mrsredbeard
4d ago

Narcan shouldn't be free. if your going to put that stuff in your body, you get what you deserve. you know it can kill you, you see what it does to people. it's a choice.

Reply(3)
6
abc27.com

Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Sleepy man chokes woman over child care

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An argument over child care became a life and death struggle for a woman who was put into a chokehold. Bryan Thomas Poust told the accuser he wanted to lie down on the afternoon of Jan. 1, police said. The 36-year-old was asked to help with children after an hour, but did not get up, according to the affidavit. After another hour, Poust’s partner began arguing...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report

(Harrisburg) — New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania to limit PFAS in drinking water

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

State funds programs for veteran employment

State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
abc27.com

Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims

The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

