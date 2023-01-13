Read full article on original website
mrsredbeard
4d ago
Narcan shouldn't be free. if your going to put that stuff in your body, you get what you deserve. you know it can kill you, you see what it does to people. it's a choice.
Reply(3)
6
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
Sleepy man chokes woman over child care
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An argument over child care became a life and death struggle for a woman who was put into a chokehold. Bryan Thomas Poust told the accuser he wanted to lie down on the afternoon of Jan. 1, police said. The 36-year-old was asked to help with children after an hour, but did not get up, according to the affidavit. After another hour, Poust’s partner began arguing...
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report
(Harrisburg) — New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
fox29.com
Shapiro hopes to rein in gun violence during time as Pennsylvania governor
HARRISBURG - The weekend before Josh Shapiro's inauguration as Pennsylvania governor, he called out the "absolutely unacceptable" level of gun violence plaguing the Keystone State but offered scant details on his plans to curtail the bloodshed. "People have a right to be safe in their communities – feel safe," Shapiro...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | Letter
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania to limit PFAS in drinking water
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid...
State funds programs for veteran employment
State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pa. sisters craft small business to help kids learn STEM skills
Two Bensalem sisters are picking up steam in the science world, crafting a small business among many other accomplishments.
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
Pennsylvania sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection adopted new limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues, including some cancers. The...
WNEP-TV 16
Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
NewsChannel 36
Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat
FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
Allentown Man Schemed Turnpike Out Of $1M In Tolls, Feds Say
An Allentown ripped off the state for more than $1 million by selling phony E-Z Passes to avoid tolls on the Turnpike, federal prosecutors say. Sergio Jara, 37, was indicted along with Duvany Zambrano of New Jersey for their roles in the alleged scheme, said US Attorney Gerard Karam in a …
abc27.com
Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
Toddler killed, eight others injured in Pennsylvania house fire
A grandmother is mourning the loss of her 2-year-old granddaughter Danika, who she called "her little angel," after she was killed in a fire at her home. Eight others were taken to the hospital, none of their injuries were life-threatening. WPXI's Lori Houy reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims
The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
Comments / 11