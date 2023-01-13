Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An argument over child care became a life and death struggle for a woman who was put into a chokehold. Bryan Thomas Poust told the accuser he wanted to lie down on the afternoon of Jan. 1, police said. The 36-year-old was asked to help with children after an hour, but did not get up, according to the affidavit. After another hour, Poust’s partner began arguing...

