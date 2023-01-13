Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 17 suspects during crime suppression operation Jan. 7-13 in San Bernardino County
Authorities arrested 17 people on felony charges during a targeted crime suppression operation during the week of Jan. 7-13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Over the seven-day period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
YAHOO!
Update: Police locate missing Hesperia teen after mall disappearance
Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing and soon after requesting help from the public in their weekend search, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's update Monday morning. "She is safe and has been reunited with her family,"...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Accused of Abandoning Dog at Cell Tower Arrested
A Winchester man is behind bars Friday on suspicion of willfully abandoning his dog. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, of Winchester was caught throwing a dog over a 7-foot razor wire fence into a cell tower enclosure December 15, 2022, on video surveillance. In the video, the 8-year-old mixed pit bull’s...
Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis
Updated Post 1/15/23 at 9:00 a.m. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said Saturday's crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi truck was driving southbound on SR-86. Investigators were trying to determine why the The post Update: 5 people dead after a car crash in Oasis appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
