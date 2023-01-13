Read full article on original website
Catherine LaGarce Droney – No Service
Catherine LaGarce Droney of Irondale died Saturday at the age of 75. Per Catherine’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries
(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
West County Heads To North County For Boys Basketball Clash On J98
(St. Francois County) Tuesday night’s coverage of high school basketball on Regional Radio features the North County Raiders hosting the West County Bulldogs. You can listen to the game on J98 The Boot and MyMoInfo.com. West County are 8-5 on the season after defeating Kingston by two points at...
