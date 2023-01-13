Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
NBA
Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans
After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks
The Pacers tip off a challenging four-game road trip on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Indiana (23-21) will be trying to snap a three-game skid, but it won't be an easy task against the Bucks (27-16), who have dominated the Central Division rivalry recently. The Blue & Gold have dropped their...
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
"Another Chaotic Finish" | Seven Jazz in Double Figures Powers Utah To 126-125 Win Over Minnesota
Entering Monday afternoon, the Jazz led the NBA in most games played in the clutch — score within five with five or fewer minutes to play. So why would their showdown with Minnesota be any different?. After losing so many close games over the past three weeks, Utah finally...
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
NBA
LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points
LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118
Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
NBA
"The Guys Keep Fighting" | Utah Ready For Holiday Showdown In Minnesota
If for nothing else, Mike Conley is proud of the fight. It's been a brutal stretch of games for the Jazz of late, going just 3-8 in their last 11 games. While that record may seem like a team in freefall, looking at the numbers tells an entirely different story.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16
There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA
Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for...
NBA
Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Flurry Lifts Thunder
It was the final game of a long, challenging road trip against four Eastern Conference playoff contenders. OKC got out to a slow start in the first half against Brooklyn as the offense that was responsible for 125 points per game during the month of January struggled to find its rhythm early on. Even still, it was a tightly contested ball game in the first and second quarters until the Nets stretched the game at the start of the third.
