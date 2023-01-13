(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO