Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon
Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries
(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
West County Heads To North County For Boys Basketball Clash On J98
(St. Francois County) Tuesday night’s coverage of high school basketball on Regional Radio features the North County Raiders hosting the West County Bulldogs. You can listen to the game on J98 The Boot and MyMoInfo.com. West County are 8-5 on the season after defeating Kingston by two points at...
