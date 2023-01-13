Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
U.S., Taiwan officials pledge ambitious trade negotiating schedule
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United States and Taiwan concluded four days of trade negotiations on Monday and reached consensus on a number of areas related to trade facilitation, anti-corruption, small and medium-sized enterprises and regulatory practices, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.
5 kids among 44 dead in Ukraine apartments rubble; missile Russia used is 'notoriously inaccurate': Live updates
Five children were among at least 44 people killed when a Russian missile slammed into a central Ukraine apartment building last week. Live updates.
Comments / 0