The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Isabella Dam team is asking for clearance from Corps safety officials in Sacramento to dramatically raise the water level in Isabella Lake. After more than a decade and a half of following strict limits on how much water may be stored in the 70-year-old reservoir, the Isabella team believes the time has come, weather permitting, to fill the lake to capacity this spring. And so far, weather doesn’t appear to be a limiting factor.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO